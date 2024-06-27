Shmygal sends officials to frontline regions after Zelensky's criticism

Prime minister Denys Shmygal instructed the ministers to make a number of working trips to the regions, after President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized officials for not being near the front for half a year or more. this is reported by UNN.

To fulfill the task of the president, he instructed the ministers to immediately make a number of working trips to the regions. Special attention to the frontline regions - wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

According to him, following the results of such trips, reports of government members will be heard on the situation in key areas – social, energy, defense, preparation for the school year, medicine, shelters, infrastructure and production.

Based on the results of this work, we will hold regional and field meetings of the government, where problematic issues of certain regions will be considered.

recall

On the eve of as part of a working trip to the Donetsk region, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the security situation in the region with the regional leadership. after that, Zelensky said that there will be a separate conversation in Kiev, in particular with officials who "should be here and in other places near the front – in difficult communities where people need immediate solutions. Decisions that are simply not visible from Kiev",

As the president said , he was "surprised that some relevant officials were not here for half a year or more," and promised to draw appropriate conclusions about them.