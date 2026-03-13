Shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could delay humanitarian aid deliveries worldwide - UN

Disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz will lead to an increase in prices for food, medicines, and other essential goods. This was stated by UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, as reported by UNN with reference to AP.

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Citing humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, the spokesman said the world body was calling for safe passage for humanitarian aid. Fletcher told the Security Council that disruptions were already affecting Gaza, where flour prices had risen by 270% and global shipping costs were 16% higher than a year ago.

Iran's new supreme leader said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed - Media