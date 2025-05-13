"Faster Than We Feared": Scientists Reveal Exact Date of the End of the Universe

Scientists have discovered that the Universe is disintegrating much faster than previously predicted in scientific circles, and have pinpointed exactly when it will die. This is reported by the Daily Mail, reports UNN.

Details

A team of researchers from Radboud University in the Netherlands has determined that all the stars in the Universe will fade in one quintillion years. This is a unit with 78 zeros.

But this is a much shorter period of time than the previous prediction of 10 to the power of 1100 years, or a unit followed by 1100 zeros.

The process that they believe leads to the slow death of the Universe is related to Hawking radiation, when black holes emit radiation, gradually "evaporating into nothing".

But it was previously thought that this phenomenon was unique to black holes. But researchers have shown that neutron stars and white dwarfs can also evaporate, similar to black holes.

Both neutron stars and white dwarfs are the final stage in the life cycle of a star. Massive stars explode in supernovae and then collapse into neutron stars. While smaller stars, such as the Sun, turn into white dwarfs.

These "dead" stars can exist for an extremely long time. But, according to researchers, they gradually dissipate and explode as soon as they become too unstable.

In other words, knowing how long it takes for a neutron star or white dwarf to die helps scientists understand the maximum lifespan of the Universe, as these will be the last stars to go out.

