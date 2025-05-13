"Faster Than We Feared": Scientists Reveal Exact Date of the End of the Universe

$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 42411 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 49713 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 71500 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 71482 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148934 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 70877 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154341 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147556 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90019 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66476 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 96209 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 7086 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 47153 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53602 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21105 views
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 42411 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53861 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148934 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154341 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147557 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21290 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 85622 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 85493 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 86749 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87031 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

"Faster Than We Feared": Scientists Reveal Exact Date of the End of the Universe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Scientists have discovered that all stars will burn out in one quintillion years, and neutron stars and white dwarfs will evaporate, similar to black holes. This helped determine the maximum lifespan of the Universe.

"Faster Than We Feared": Scientists Reveal Exact Date of the End of the Universe

Scientists have discovered that the Universe is disintegrating much faster than previously predicted in scientific circles, and have pinpointed exactly when it will die. This is reported by the Daily Mail, reports UNN.

Details

A team of researchers from Radboud University in the Netherlands has determined that all the stars in the Universe will fade in one quintillion years. This is a unit with 78 zeros.

But this is a much shorter period of time than the previous prediction of 10 to the power of 1100 years, or a unit followed by 1100 zeros.

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has taken unique high-resolution images of the Sun24.04.25, 20:25 • 8533 views

The process that they believe leads to the slow death of the Universe is related to Hawking radiation, when black holes emit radiation, gradually "evaporating into nothing".

But it was previously thought that this phenomenon was unique to black holes. But researchers have shown that neutron stars and white dwarfs can also evaporate, similar to black holes.

The gigantic cosmic structure, the Great Wall of Hercules, turned out to be larger than previously thought: why this confuses scientists24.04.25, 18:45 • 10621 view

Both neutron stars and white dwarfs are the final stage in the life cycle of a star. Massive stars explode in supernovae and then collapse into neutron stars. While smaller stars, such as the Sun, turn into white dwarfs.

These "dead" stars can exist for an extremely long time. But, according to researchers, they gradually dissipate and explode as soon as they become too unstable.

Scientists have shown stunning video of the aurora borealis on Jupiter13.05.25, 17:55 • 2376 views

In other words, knowing how long it takes for a neutron star or white dwarf to die helps scientists understand the maximum lifespan of the Universe, as these will be the last stars to go out.

Recall

Dark matter could have contributed to the formation of giant black holes in the early Universe, Canadian scientists suggested based on the results of a new study. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologies
Netherlands
