Saudi oil tanker passes through Strait of Hormuz, heading to Pakistan - Bloomberg

A tanker carrying Saudi crude oil has passed through the Strait of Hormuz along the coast of Iran and is heading to Pakistan. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to vessel tracking data, seven ships left the Persian Gulf on Saturday, March 28.

In addition to the oil tanker, two liquefied petroleum gas tankers and four bulk carriers left the Persian Gulf on that day.

As the publication writes, all of them were heading north, which passes through a narrow gap between the two Iranian islands of Larak and Qeshm, at a time when Tehran is strengthening its control over the waterway.

Strait of Hormuz open to Russia, China, India - Iranian Foreign Minister

At the same time, tankers associated with Iran continue to transport oil with transponders turned off. It is noted that the average flow of transportation was about 1.6 million barrels per day in March.

It is noted that the level of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains significantly reduced compared to the pre-war period.

Iran allowed 20 Pakistani ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz