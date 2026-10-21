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Russia's attack on Dnipro on October 21: critical infrastructure damaged by three missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Russian occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. No deaths or injuries were reported, and power was cut off in part of the city.

Russia's attack on Dnipro on October 21: critical infrastructure damaged by three missiles

On Wednesday, October 21, Russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

There is currently no information about any fatalities or casualties. At the same time, local media and Telegram channels reported that the Russians launched three S8000 "Banderol" cruise missiles at Dnipro. In addition, residents of some districts of the city reported problems with the electricity supply.

The threat to the city continues. Stay in safe places until the air-raid alert is lifted

- the head of the Regional Military Administration wrote in the post.

We remind you

The counterintelligence unit of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in Kyiv who was directing the enemy's massive strikes on Odesa and Dnipro and was also preparing a terrorist attack in the capital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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