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Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2858 views

The Russian attack on October 24 destroyed the last «Epicentr» in Kharkiv. Over the course of a week, the city experienced 36 shellings, and three people were killed.

Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayor

Russian forces destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv. This was reported on October 26 by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, on social media, UNN writes.

On their third attempt, the Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" that continued to operate in Kharkiv. Over the past two months, they attacked this hypermarket three times. After the first two strikes, it was possible to restore it and resume operations. But on October 24, a series of strikes by jet-powered drones caused an excessively large fire. The blaze instantly engulfed all the sales areas and warehouses

- Terekhov said.

What this means for the city

The mayor noted that "for Kharkiv, this is not simply the loss of a large retail facility." "First and foremost, it means hundreds of jobs. In addition, this was where residents came after their homes had been shelled to purchase repair materials under the state-run 'eVidnovlennia' program and use certificates from charitable foundations to buy the essentials for their homes and everyday needs," he said.

"We are in constant contact with the store's management. For its part, the city is ready to provide the necessary municipal and operational-technical support - to help clear the area, remove debris, and organize the site. Preserving jobs and supporting economic activity remain critically important to us," he emphasized.

How many Russian strikes hit Kharkiv in a week

"Last week, Kharkiv endured another series of brutal enemy attacks - in total, the city suffered 36 strikes. Unfortunately, three people were killed. Another 28 Kharkiv residents sustained injuries of varying severity, including three children," Terekhov said.

Of the 36 recorded strikes, according to the mayor, 28 were carried out by the aggressor using jet-powered "Shaheds." The occupiers also used "Bandеrol" drones, FPV drones, UAVs of an unidentified type, and "Tornado-S" multiple-launch rocket systems.

Six districts of the city came under fire: Osnovianskyi, Novobavarskyi, Industrialnyi, Slobidskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi. "The private sector was severely affected, and high-rise buildings were also damaged. The enemy targeted civilian industrial enterprises, warehouses, offices, the television tower, and railway and energy infrastructure facilities. Blast waves damaged the Kharkiv circus," Terekhov said.

"The enemy's treacherous and risky tactic is to launch repeat strikes at locations where emergency services are already working. On October 24, while fires were being extinguished in the Osnovianskyi and Industrialnyi districts, State Emergency Service personnel came under enemy fire - three emergency responders were wounded. At one of the sites, a fire engine tanker was completely destroyed," he said.

"Epicentr" in Pochaїna destroyed after Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kyiv - photo22.10.26, 11:17 • 36520 views

Julia Shramko

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