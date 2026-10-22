"Epicentr" in Pochaїna destroyed after Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kyiv - photo

Consequences of Russia's attack on Pochaїna. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

During the night of October 22, the Epicentr construction hypermarket in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district was destroyed during a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

After the overnight shelling, the Epicentr hypermarket in Pochaina came under attack. The building sustained such extensive damage that the retail establishment can no longer operate in its previous form. In particular, the hypermarket's windows were shattered and the roof was severely damaged. According to media reports, the destruction was caused by a ballistic missile strike. However, final data on the circumstances of the strike and the extent of the damage requires confirmation.

Aftermath of the Russian strike on Pochaina in the capital. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on the consequences of the Russian attack in the Obolonskyi district that night.

"Non-residential buildings were damaged and fires broke out. Two people were injured. The fires have been extinguished," the post says.

In addition, according to available information, one person was killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian shelling. According to data from the Kyiv City Military Administration, 24 people were injured, 16 of whom were hospitalized. According to the State Emergency Service, four children were among those injured.

Other facilities were also affected. According to updated data from the Kyiv City Military Administration, "due to the security situation, traffic on the Southern Bridge has been temporarily closed in both directions."

Reminder

On the night of October 22, Russia struck Ukraine with missiles, including ballistic missiles and Zircon/Oniks missiles, as well as 210 drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 181 drones.

Nighttime shelling of Ukraine claimed the lives of at least 6 people, with dozens injured – the aftermath of attacks across the regions