Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone, there is one dead and two wounded

Russian troops launched a drone attack on Kharkiv in the morning, killing one person and injuring two, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The occupiers attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. Preliminarily, an enemy UAV hit the private sector," Syniehubov wrote.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that "the hit was on the outskirts of the city."

"One person died, and another was injured due to the Russian shelling of the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv," Syniehubov initially reported.

According to his data, the deceased man was 54 years old. A 45-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and was hospitalized. Medics are providing the necessary assistance.

And then the head of the RMA clarified that "a 23-year-old man was also injured in the Kholodnohirskyi district." He was also hospitalized with injuries.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, during the past day, enemy attacks targeted Kharkiv, where the enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district with UAVs, and 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, 8 people were injured.