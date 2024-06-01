Russian troops increase pressure in Seversky and Kurakhovsky directions - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 26429 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 95294 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147512 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172549 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164130 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148121 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112987 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50380 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 69708 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109009 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 41610 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 75089 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242577 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207829 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233790 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220839 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 26429 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21287 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26991 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109009 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112198 views
Actual
Russian troops increase pressure in Seversky and Kurakhovsky directions - General Staff

Russian troops increase pressure in Seversky and Kurakhovsky directions - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43355 views

Russian troops intensified their attacks in the Seversky and Kurakhovsky directions, while maintaining pressure on the Pokrovsky direction, while Ukrainian troops successfully repelled numerous assault operations and inflicted losses on the invaders.

The troops of the Russian Federation do not reduce the pressure in the Pokrovsky direction, while the invaders are increasing the pace of attacks in the Siversky and Kurakhivskyi directions.This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

Ukrainian soldiers respond flexibly to the actions of the invaders and take all necessary measures to determine the offensive potential of the Russian troops

- stated in the General Staff. 

In the Kupyansky direction, a military clash continues near Druzholyovka. The Defense Forces give a worthy rebuff to the enemy. 

Two artillery systems and an air defense system of the russian federation in a day01.06.24, 13:26 • 57788 views

In the Seversky direction, the Russians continue active operations. The number of military clashes here has increased to nine. The Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack, and eight are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy bombed one kab at Pereizny.   

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance in the direction of Chasovy Yar. Units of the Defense Forces successfully stopped this attempt. At the same time, Druzhba (the enemy used 10 unguided aircraft missiles) and Konstantinovka (one kab was hit) suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Pokrovsky direction the enemy does not slow down. since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces here have already repelled eight assault actions of the invaders. Another 11 continue. The enemy attacks with the support of aviation. Sokol was hit by two Kabami, Novoselovka was attacked first by the aggressor with unguided aircraft missiles.

fighting continues in the Kurakhovsky direction. The total number of attacks here has increased to 17. Our Defenders successfully repelled 11 assault actions of the Russian invaders. Six more battles continue near Krasnogorovka and Konstantinovka. Vodiane was hit by a single cab from a Su-35 aircraft. 

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy continues to attack with the support of aviation.  two more missile strikes using 16 bunks were carried out by the Russian occupiers in the Staromayorsky area. At the same time, two enemy Ka-52s attacked Urozhaynoye with unguided aircraft missiles.

Sakharuk on two DTEK stations that were attacked by the Russian Federation: very serious destruction of equipment01.06.24, 17:05 • 65433 views

Recall

The representative of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Ilya Yevlash, said that the Russian occupiers in recent days have begun to conduct more frequent combined attacks on Ukraine. Energy and critical infrastructure facilities are left under attack.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
dtekDTEK
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising