The troops of the Russian Federation do not reduce the pressure in the Pokrovsky direction, while the invaders are increasing the pace of attacks in the Siversky and Kurakhivskyi directions.This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukrainian soldiers respond flexibly to the actions of the invaders and take all necessary measures to determine the offensive potential of the Russian troops - stated in the General Staff.

In the Kupyansky direction, a military clash continues near Druzholyovka. The Defense Forces give a worthy rebuff to the enemy.

In the Seversky direction, the Russians continue active operations. The number of military clashes here has increased to nine. The Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack, and eight are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy bombed one kab at Pereizny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance in the direction of Chasovy Yar. Units of the Defense Forces successfully stopped this attempt. At the same time, Druzhba (the enemy used 10 unguided aircraft missiles) and Konstantinovka (one kab was hit) suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Pokrovsky direction the enemy does not slow down. since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces here have already repelled eight assault actions of the invaders. Another 11 continue. The enemy attacks with the support of aviation. Sokol was hit by two Kabami, Novoselovka was attacked first by the aggressor with unguided aircraft missiles.

fighting continues in the Kurakhovsky direction. The total number of attacks here has increased to 17. Our Defenders successfully repelled 11 assault actions of the Russian invaders. Six more battles continue near Krasnogorovka and Konstantinovka. Vodiane was hit by a single cab from a Su-35 aircraft.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy continues to attack with the support of aviation. two more missile strikes using 16 bunks were carried out by the Russian occupiers in the Staromayorsky area. At the same time, two enemy Ka-52s attacked Urozhaynoye with unguided aircraft missiles.

The representative of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Ilya Yevlash, said that the Russian occupiers in recent days have begun to conduct more frequent combined attacks on Ukraine. Energy and critical infrastructure facilities are left under attack.