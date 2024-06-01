ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Sakharuk on two DTEK stations that were attacked by the Russian Federation: very serious destruction of equipment

Sakharuk on two DTEK stations that were attacked by the Russian Federation: very serious destruction of equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two DTEK thermal power plants were seriously damaged as a result of Russian shelling, which led to serious destruction of equipment, but partial restoration is possible after assessing the scale of damage.

Two DTEK thermal power plants were seriously damaged due to Russian shelling. There is a very serious destruction of equipment, but partial restoration is possible. This was stated on the air of the telethon by DTEK executive director Dmitry Sakharuk, reports UNN.

As a result of the shelling , two DTEK stations were damaged. They were seriously injured. This is our sixth attack and these two stations also fell under previous attacks. The stations have stopped working, there are no injured Power Engineers, but there is a very serious destruction of equipment, which will require a lot of time and money to recover

Sakharuk said.

When asked if recovery is possible, Sakharuk said: "partially possible.

He said that only recently stopped fighting fires.

Now there will be a survey of sappers and after the admission of sappers, if everything is safe, we will start sorting out the rubble. After that, we will see what can be restored and put into operation

 - said Sakharuk.

In addition, he commented on the situation with energy supply.

The situation (with energy supply – ED.) is very difficult, because the shortage now occurs not only because of previous attacks, but also because of today's attack.Let me remind you that today not only DTEK thermal power plants were affected, but also solar generation facilities and hydrogenation facilities were affected, in general, we lost a lot of power last night. This means that even on weekends, consumer restrictions are expected...

 - said Sakharuk.

Addition

Today, from 18: 00 to 23: 00, all regions are predicted to apply restriction schedules for domestic and industrial consumers. At the same time, due to  night attacks on the power grid, the volume of restrictions may change. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
dtekDTEK

Contact us about advertising