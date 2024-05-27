Russian troops attack Nikopol region with a kamikaze drone and artillery: private enterprise and houses damaged

Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region in the evening and at night, damaging a private enterprise and two residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

The occupiers attacked Nikopol region again. Last night, a kamikaze drone attacked the Marhanets community. At night, they shelled Nikopol itself with heavy artillery, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the district center was also shelled in the morning. A fire broke out. A private enterprise and two residential buildings were damaged. The survey of the affected areas is ongoing.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 502,340 personnel and 7,671 tanks.