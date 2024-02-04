ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Russian telegram channel claims that shot Tu-95 pilot Stegachev is alive

Kyiv

The Russian telegram channel claims that the pilot of a Russian Tu-95 bomber, whom Ukrainian intelligence called dead, is actually alive and being treated in hospital for a gunshot wound.

One of the Russian telegram channels claims that Russian Tu-95 bomber pilot  Oleg Stegachev, who was reportedly shot dead the day before, is alive. This was reported by ASTRA, according to UNN .

Details

"There are no specifics yet, but the Tu-95 pilot is alive, as reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. ... There was a domestic conflict, he was shot from a traumatic gun. He is being treated in the hospital. We are leaving now," an anonymous user wrote.

There is no confirmation of this information.

Context

On February 3, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate reported the shooting of Tu-95 bomber pilot Oleg Stegachev in Engels. He reportedly sustained gunshot wounds. Ukraine's intelligence does not know whether the pilot survived.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

