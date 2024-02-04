Russian telegram channel claims that shot Tu-95 pilot Stegachev is alive

One of the Russian telegram channels claims that Russian Tu-95 bomber pilot Oleg Stegachev, who was reportedly shot dead the day before, is alive. This was reported by ASTRA, according to UNN .

Details

"There are no specifics yet, but the Tu-95 pilot is alive, as reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. ... There was a domestic conflict, he was shot from a traumatic gun. He is being treated in the hospital. We are leaving now," an anonymous user wrote.

There is no confirmation of this information.

Context

On February 3, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate reported the shooting of Tu-95 bomber pilot Oleg Stegachev in Engels. He reportedly sustained gunshot wounds. Ukraine's intelligence does not know whether the pilot survived.

Zelensky honors DIU servicemen for defeating Ivanovets missile ship and presents awards