Russian telegram channel claims that shot Tu-95 pilot Stegachev is alive
The Russian telegram channel claims that the pilot of a Russian Tu-95 bomber, whom Ukrainian intelligence called dead, is actually alive and being treated in hospital for a gunshot wound.
One of the Russian telegram channels claims that Russian Tu-95 bomber pilot Oleg Stegachev, who was reportedly shot dead the day before, is alive. This was reported by ASTRA, according to UNN .
Details
"There are no specifics yet, but the Tu-95 pilot is alive, as reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. ... There was a domestic conflict, he was shot from a traumatic gun. He is being treated in the hospital. We are leaving now," an anonymous user wrote.
There is no confirmation of this information.
Context
On February 3, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate reported the shooting of Tu-95 bomber pilot Oleg Stegachev in Engels. He reportedly sustained gunshot wounds. Ukraine's intelligence does not know whether the pilot survived.
