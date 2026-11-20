Photo: t.me/zoda_gov_ua

On Friday, November 20, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia. Initially, 4 people were injured, but later the number rose to 10. This was reported by Mykhailo Semkin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Apartment buildings, cars, and a grocery store were damaged. All relevant services are working at the sites - the post reads.

It is also reported that a child is among the injured.

Recall

During the night and in the morning of November 20, the Russians attacked Kyiv and nine other regions of Ukraine. Missiles struck critical infrastructure in the capital; bridges were also among the targets.

UNN also reported that the Ukrainian railway was damaged in a massive combined attack involving Russian missiles and drones on the night of November 20. In addition, emergency power outages were introduced in the Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure.