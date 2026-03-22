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Russian soldier shot fellow serviceman due to chaos at positions - HUR intercepted conversation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The HUR intercepted a conversation of an occupier who eliminated his colleague due to chaos at the positions. The invaders cannot identify their own and shoot at everyone.

Russian soldier shot fellow serviceman due to chaos at positions - HUR intercepted conversation

Ukrainian intelligence officers intercepted a conversation between Russian servicemen, in which one of them reported the liquidation of a person who turned out to be his comrade-in-arms. The incident occurred against a backdrop of chaos and lack of coordination between the occupiers' units. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine's military intelligence intercepted a conversation between the invaders, where one of the militants reported the liquidation of a "guest" who turned out to be his comrade-in-arms. Such chaos and fear reign at the enemy's positions that the Russians are ready to shoot anyone who approaches.

A guest just visited me, I had to kill him

- it turned out to be ours - the occupier told his comrade.

Due to the lack of proper communication between units, the military cannot identify their own and perceive any movement as a threat.

What's the call sign and where is he from, who is this?

- one of the occupiers asks on the radio.

He didn't say a word, not half a word, he just crept up on me, I killed him

- another occupier replies.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate published an intercepted conversation that indicates the critical moral and psychological state in the units of the Russian army. The commander threatens his subordinates with reprisals for refusing to go on the offensive.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine