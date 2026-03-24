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Russian shelling of Druzhkivka - a woman killed, a man injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

As a result of the attack on the private sector, a female pensioner was killed and a man was injured. 12 houses, an infrastructure facility were damaged, and fires broke out.

Russian shelling of Druzhkivka - a woman killed, a man injured
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of Russian shelling of the private sector of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, a woman born in 1954 died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

A man born in 1951 was also injured. He was provided with pre-medical care.

12 private houses, an outbuilding, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Firefighters localized the fire over a total area of 121 square meters, but due to the threat of repeated shelling, they temporarily stopped extinguishing it.

- stated in the SES post.

Two centers of ignition arose at the impact sites - structural elements of the outbuilding and household items were burning.

Recall

As a result of drone strikes in Lviv and the region, residential buildings caught fire. Seven people were injured, one victim is in serious condition.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
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Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Lviv