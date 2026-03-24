Russian shelling of Druzhkivka - a woman killed, a man injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack on the private sector, a female pensioner was killed and a man was injured. 12 houses, an infrastructure facility were damaged, and fires broke out.
As a result of Russian shelling of the private sector of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, a woman born in 1954 died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Details
A man born in 1951 was also injured. He was provided with pre-medical care.
12 private houses, an outbuilding, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
Firefighters localized the fire over a total area of 121 square meters, but due to the threat of repeated shelling, they temporarily stopped extinguishing it.
Two centers of ignition arose at the impact sites - structural elements of the outbuilding and household items were burning.
Recall
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