Russian night attack on Odesa on Palm Sunday, April 5 - houses damaged, people injured

$43.8150.46
ukenru
April 5, 11:39 AM • 26434 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 69808 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 84800 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 105954 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 91486 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 95612 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 50831 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 104551 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 36857 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 84481 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.4m/s
54%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A giant reservoir of water, three times larger than all oceans combined, has been discovered deep beneath the Earth's surfacePhotoApril 5, 04:26 PM • 26376 views
No power outages across Ukraine tomorrow - UkrenergoApril 5, 04:45 PM • 4878 views
Congo to host third-country deportees from the USApril 5, 05:07 PM • 5404 views
Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of HormuzApril 5, 05:41 PM • 10843 views
China is ready to cooperate with Russia to de-escalate tensions in the Middle EastApril 5, 05:55 PM • 9192 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 84798 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 95612 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 104551 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 84481 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 84275 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 20384 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 37045 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 38858 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 50466 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 64589 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Dassault Rafale
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Russian night attack on Odesa on Palm Sunday, April 5 - houses damaged, people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5388 views

In Odesa, a five-story building and six cars were damaged due to the attack, and two people were injured. Rescuers provided psychological assistance to 20 residents of the area.

Russian night attack on Odesa on Palm Sunday, April 5 - houses damaged, people injured
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of April 5, Palm Sunday, Russian occupiers attacked the Khadzhibey district of Odesa, injuring two people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, a 5-story residential building was damaged - the facade, glazing, and balconies were destroyed. In addition, windows in neighboring buildings were blown out and 6 passenger cars were damaged. At the same time, rescuers extinguished a fire that arose as a result of the attack.

The injured with an acute stress reaction were handed over to medics. SES psychologists provided assistance to 20 people, including one child.

- stated in the message of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of April 5, Russians attacked Ukraine with 93 attack UAVs. 17 hits of attack drones and debris falls were recorded in three different locations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Real estate
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa