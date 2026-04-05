Russian night attack on Odesa on Palm Sunday, April 5 - houses damaged, people injured

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On the night of April 5, Palm Sunday, Russian occupiers attacked the Khadzhibey district of Odesa, injuring two people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, a 5-story residential building was damaged - the facade, glazing, and balconies were destroyed. In addition, windows in neighboring buildings were blown out and 6 passenger cars were damaged. At the same time, rescuers extinguished a fire that arose as a result of the attack.

The injured with an acute stress reaction were handed over to medics. SES psychologists provided assistance to 20 people, including one child. - stated in the message of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of April 5, Russians attacked Ukraine with 93 attack UAVs. 17 hits of attack drones and debris falls were recorded in three different locations.