Russian Krasnodar is again under a massive drone attack; residents report explosions

On the night of March 18, Krasnodar was subjected to a new massive drone attack. Local residents reported numerous explosions and siren alerts in various parts of the city. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the city mayor, one of the drones fell in the courtyard of a multi-story building in the Prikubansky district. Debris damaged windows in two buildings and parked cars. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Residents sleep in bathrooms and corridors - eyewitnesses report.

The situation in the city remains tense, emergency services are working on site, and medics are on duty.

The area is currently being surveyed and the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Drones attacked Krasnodar at night – one person killed and fires reported