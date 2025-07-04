Russian Federation massively attacks Kyiv region with drones, there is damage

In the Bucha district of Kyiv region, on Thursday, July 3, damage to a residential building was recorded due to an attack by Russian UAVs. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, the Russian army is massively attacking Kyiv region with ударними UAVs. Air defense forces are operating in the region. There are downed enemy targets.

As a result of the enemy attack, the glazing of a four-story apartment building in the Bucha district was damaged. A private house was also damaged - added Mykola Kalashnyk.

"The enemy attack continues. I ask everyone to remain in safe places," the official urged.

Recall

Since February 24, 2022, as a result of Russia's armed aggression, 257 civilians have died in the capital of Ukraine, and about 2,000 buildings have been damaged, including residential buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions.

In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024