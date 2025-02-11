Russian Federation is desperately trying to move west towards Kyiv - Head of the Verkhovna Rada

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39062 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 83262 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101030 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115125 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97487 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123914 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102319 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113201 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116824 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158150 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102495 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 88153 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 59386 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104807 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123927 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158163 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148509 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180700 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93400 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104807 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136226 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138052 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166059 views
Russian Federation is desperately trying to move west towards Kyiv - Head of the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40563 views

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, spoke about Russia's attempts to move towards Kyiv and the threat to the whole of Europe. He emphasized that the aggressor can only be stopped through the power of unity and consolidated pressure.

Russia is making desperate attempts to move westward toward Kyiv. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk at a session addressing the European Parliament and emphasized that the war is much closer than everyone thinks, UNN reports.

Russia, like an inexorable rust, is trying to destroy and seize Ukrainian lands in the east every day. It is also making desperate attempts to move westward toward Kyiv. But dear friends, this also means towards Warsaw, Strasbourg, and Brussels. If Russia is not stopped, it is only a matter of time before a Russian soldier kicks down the doors of the sleeping citizens of Budapest with his boot, as it was in 1956... 

- Stefanchuk said.

Addressing the European Parliament, he emphasized that the war is much closer than "we all think.

Peace, he said, can only be achieved through force.

The power of our unity and determination, the power of consolidated pressure on the aggressor. Each of us has a huge responsibility for the fate of our countries and peoples. The only way to stop Russia is to achieve a just and lasting peace. This means supporting Ukraine so strongly that the aggressor gets bogged down not only in Ukrainian soil, but also in international sanctions and its own internal problems 

- Stefanchuk emphasized.

Addendum

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warnedthat if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "gets his way" in Ukraine, "it won't stop there.

The other day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia could use Belarus more actively to threaten neighboring countries. According to him, in the spring, summer, or fall, Putin will deploy his forces there to put pressure on Poland, Lithuania, and other countries.

Zelenskyy is convinced that freezing the conflict will lead to Putin's return to aggression against Ukraine09.02.25, 17:33 • 31294 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
warsawWarsaw
brusselsBrussels
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
budapeshtBudapest
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

