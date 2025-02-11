Russian Federation is desperately trying to move west towards Kyiv - Head of the Verkhovna Rada

Russia is making desperate attempts to move westward toward Kyiv. This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk at a session addressing the European Parliament and emphasized that the war is much closer than everyone thinks, UNN reports.

Russia, like an inexorable rust, is trying to destroy and seize Ukrainian lands in the east every day. It is also making desperate attempts to move westward toward Kyiv. But dear friends, this also means towards Warsaw, Strasbourg, and Brussels. If Russia is not stopped, it is only a matter of time before a Russian soldier kicks down the doors of the sleeping citizens of Budapest with his boot, as it was in 1956... - Stefanchuk said.

Addressing the European Parliament, he emphasized that the war is much closer than "we all think.

Peace, he said, can only be achieved through force.

The power of our unity and determination, the power of consolidated pressure on the aggressor. Each of us has a huge responsibility for the fate of our countries and peoples. The only way to stop Russia is to achieve a just and lasting peace. This means supporting Ukraine so strongly that the aggressor gets bogged down not only in Ukrainian soil, but also in international sanctions and its own internal problems - Stefanchuk emphasized.

Addendum

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warnedthat if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "gets his way" in Ukraine, "it won't stop there.

The other day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia could use Belarus more actively to threaten neighboring countries. According to him, in the spring, summer, or fall, Putin will deploy his forces there to put pressure on Poland, Lithuania, and other countries.

Zelenskyy is convinced that freezing the conflict will lead to Putin's return to aggression against Ukraine