Russian drone attack on Odesa region - 70 houses damaged, 12 people injured

Photo: SES of Ukraine

From the evening of March 27 to the morning of March 28, Russians attacked the Odesa region with over 100 drones. As a result, about 70 houses were damaged, with the most destruction recorded in the Odesa district. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Kiper noted, five people ended up in the hospital. The city authorities involved all utility services in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

People were helped, where possible, to close windows and doors, as many damages were recorded precisely in high-rise buildings - noted the head of the OVA.

Also, in Telegram, Kiper noted that among the 12 injured, one person is in serious condition, six are in moderate condition, and the rest are in satisfactory condition and are receiving outpatient care.

Currently, the debris removal has been completed. Work is underway to provide assistance to the population, including closing damaged windows and doors in high-rise buildings and private homes. - Kiper summarized.

"Proves that Russia does not want to end the war": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Odesa with over 60 drones, including a maternity hospital