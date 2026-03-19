Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia infrastructure caused power outages, one person injured

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops attacked infrastructure today, causing power outages, and one person was seriously injured, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russians are attacking the infrastructure of the regional center. Some areas of the city may experience voltage fluctuations. (...) Preliminary, one person was injured. The victim is in serious condition - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, due to the enemy strike, more than 38,000 household and about 2,000 legal subscribers were initially de-energized. Currently, according to the head of the RMA, electricity supply has already been restored for more than 83% of subscribers.

"6,265 household and 305 legal consumers remain without electricity," Fedorov said.

Overnight, 109 out of 133 Russian drones were neutralized over Ukraine