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Overnight, 109 out of 133 Russian drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2456 views

Defense forces shot down and suppressed 109 enemy drones of various types. 20 hits were recorded in 11 locations and debris fell in 7 other places.

Overnight, 109 out of 133 Russian drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 133 drones at Ukraine overnight, 109 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 19 (from 18:00 on March 18), the enemy attacked with 133 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 109 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, west and east of the country. Hits of 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 7 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1520 Russian invaders within a day - General Staff19.03.26, 06:46 • 4230 views

Julia Shramko

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