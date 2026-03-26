Russian attack on Dnipro on March 26 - 5 people injured, high-rise building engulfed in flames

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on March 25, 5 people were injured. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

Also, due to the attack, apartments on the second and third floors of an apartment building caught fire.

The head of the regional military administration published photos and videos of the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

On Thursday, March 26, explosions rocked Dnipro due to an attack by Russian Shahed drones. Local Telegram channels reported that another group of Russian UAVs was flying towards the city.

Later, Oleksandr Hanzha reported on the casualties.

UNN also reported that on the night of March 26, Russians launched 153 drones at Ukraine, 130 of which were shot down or suppressed.