Russian army attacked power facilities in five regions: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Russian attacks damaged power facilities in Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. There were blackouts, but most of the damage has been repaired.
Over the past 24 hours, on October 16, there were power outages in Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions due to enemy shelling and hostilities. This was reported on Thursday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.
Consequences of the Russian shelling
In Donetsk region, an overhead power line was reportedly damaged as a result of hostilities. Consumers were not cut off.
In Kirovograd region , a fire broke out on the territory of a substation as a result of a UAV attack, which led to a power outage for household consumers. The fire was extinguished and power was restored.
In Kherson region , household consumers lost power due to shelling of a power facility. The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.
Networks status
Southern region: due to technological disruptions, an overhead line was switched off twice, which led to a decrease in voltage at power facilities. The power supply has been restored.
Electricity imports
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 8300 MWh with a capacity of 1402 MW.
