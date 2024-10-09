Galushchenko: the main solution to protect the energy sector is air defense

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the main solution for protecting the energy sector is air defense, as the passive defense system is ineffective when the enemy uses ballistic weapons, and recent strikes indicate the use of modern weapons. Halushchenko said this in an interview at the Energy of Business event, the Energy Ministry reports, UNN .

The most recent massive attack on August 26 demonstrated the Russians' willingness to use all types of weapons, including their most expensive modified weapons, to strike at energy facilities. The main solution for protecting the energy sector is air defense. The passive defense system is ineffective when the enemy uses ballistic weapons, and the latest attack shows that they are ready to use the most advanced ballistic weapons, cluster munitions against our energy sector. That is, the only solution that gives a 100% guarantee, if we can even talk about a 100% guarantee, is the air defense system and the professionalism of our military - Galushchenko said.

According to him, Ukraine is working with its Western partners and allies at all levels to strengthen its air defense systems.

Germany has delivered two air defense systems to Ukraine , the Iris-T SLM and Iris-T SLS, over the past week.