Galushchenko: the main solution to protect the energy sector is air defense

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27215 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95559 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160649 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134372 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141149 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138095 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111970 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170280 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104694 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139158 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138814 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82862 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106805 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108960 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179099 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170277 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197705 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186754 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138814 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139158 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145444 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136932 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153918 views
Galushchenko: the main solution to protect the energy sector is air defense

Galushchenko: the main solution to protect the energy sector is air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37959 views

The Energy Minister said that passive defense is ineffective against Russian ballistic missile weapons. Ukraine is working with partners to strengthen air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the main solution for protecting the energy sector is air defense, as the passive defense system is ineffective when the enemy uses ballistic weapons, and recent strikes indicate the use of modern weapons. Halushchenko said this in an interview at the Energy of Business event, the Energy Ministry reports, UNN .

Details

The most recent massive attack on August 26 demonstrated the Russians' willingness to use all types of weapons, including their most expensive modified weapons, to strike at energy facilities. The main solution for protecting the energy sector is air defense. The passive defense system is ineffective when the enemy uses ballistic weapons, and the latest attack shows that they are ready to use the most advanced ballistic weapons, cluster munitions against our energy sector. That is, the only solution that gives a 100% guarantee, if we can even talk about a 100% guarantee, is the air defense system and the professionalism of our military

- Galushchenko said.

According to him, Ukraine is working with its Western partners and allies at all levels to strengthen its air defense systems.

Recall

Germany has delivered two air defense systems to Ukraine , the Iris-T SLM and Iris-T SLS, over the past week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
iris-tIRIS-T
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising