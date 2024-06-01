Russian airstrikes damaged an enterprise and a power line in the Nikopol district

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 22090 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 92783 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142349 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147230 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242146 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172470 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164079 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148106 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 48550 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 67730 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108629 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 39398 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 72402 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242146 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221112 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207560 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220601 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 22090 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19849 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25818 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108629 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112085 views
Russian airstrikes damaged an enterprise and a power line in the Nikopol district

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29875 views

The Russian occupiers launched 5 artillery strikes and 3 drone strikes on the Nikopol district, damaging an enterprise, a power line, a car and a residential building, but there were no casualties.

The Russian occupiers carried out 5 artillery attacks and 3 UAV strikes on the Nikopol district during the day, an enterprise and a power line were damaged, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday evening .

Details

During the day in the Nikopol Region - 5 shelling and 3 strikes by kamikaze drones. The enemy hit Nikopol itself, Mirovsky, Krasno grigorevskaya and Marganetsky communities. An industrial enterprise and a power line were damaged

he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to updated information, due to the morning shelling in the district center, a car and a house were also damaged. A private enterprise was affected.

"There are no dead or injured," Lysak said.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line30.05.24, 07:53 • 27627 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
telegramTelegram
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

