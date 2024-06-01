Russian airstrikes damaged an enterprise and a power line in the Nikopol district

The Russian occupiers carried out 5 artillery attacks and 3 UAV strikes on the Nikopol district during the day, an enterprise and a power line were damaged, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday evening .

Details

During the day in the Nikopol Region - 5 shelling and 3 strikes by kamikaze drones. The enemy hit Nikopol itself, Mirovsky, Krasno grigorevskaya and Marganetsky communities. An industrial enterprise and a power line were damaged he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to updated information, due to the morning shelling in the district center, a car and a house were also damaged. A private enterprise was affected.

"There are no dead or injured," Lysak said.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line