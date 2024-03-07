Russian agent was preparing a new missile strike on Odesa: detained

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19619 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 65903 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47931 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 222874 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179129 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223120 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249707 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155544 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371734 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20295 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 65903 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 222874 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180009 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198379 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13012 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21785 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22249 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42611 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50300 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian agent was preparing a new missile strike on Odesa: detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25536 views

A Russian agent is detained for preparing a new missile strike on Odesa by locating air defense systems to help bypass them.

Russian agent was preparing a new missile strike on Odesa: detained

Law enforcers detained a Russian agent who was preparing a new Russian air attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa "bypassing air defense".  UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service. 

Details 

As noted, in order to "bypass" Ukrainian air defense during the attack, the occupiers instructed their accomplice to identify the locations of anti-aircraft systems in Odesa. 

First of all, the aggressor was interested in the possible coordinates of anti-aircraft missile systems on the coastal territory of the city, the SBU said. 

The invaders also reportedly tried to find out about the presence of military vessels equipped with air defense systems in local ports.

The occupiers planned to "take this information into account" in the preparation of new attacks on the city, including with the use of cruise missiles and Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

Law enforcement officers timely exposed the enemy's plans and prevented their implementation.

The Defense Forces command was reportedly informed in advance of the new threat of air strikes. 

"We saw this attack": Zelensky comments on Russian attack on Odesa when he and Greek PM were there06.03.24, 16:57 • 23917 views

Law enforcers identified the Russian supervisor of the enemy agent. It was the head of the intelligence group of the Russian troops stationed in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. It was established that the aggressor remotely engaged the Odesa resident in cooperation in January this year. 

SBU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sevastopol
Odesa
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90