Russian agent was preparing a new missile strike on Odesa: detained

Law enforcers detained a Russian agent who was preparing a new Russian air attack on the civilian infrastructure of Odesa "bypassing air defense". UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

As noted, in order to "bypass" Ukrainian air defense during the attack, the occupiers instructed their accomplice to identify the locations of anti-aircraft systems in Odesa.

First of all, the aggressor was interested in the possible coordinates of anti-aircraft missile systems on the coastal territory of the city, the SBU said.

The invaders also reportedly tried to find out about the presence of military vessels equipped with air defense systems in local ports.

The occupiers planned to "take this information into account" in the preparation of new attacks on the city, including with the use of cruise missiles and Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

Law enforcement officers timely exposed the enemy's plans and prevented their implementation.

The Defense Forces command was reportedly informed in advance of the new threat of air strikes.

Law enforcers identified the Russian supervisor of the enemy agent. It was the head of the intelligence group of the Russian troops stationed in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. It was established that the aggressor remotely engaged the Odesa resident in cooperation in January this year.

SBU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.