Russia speaks the language of ultimatums and seeks full occupation of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Russia demands the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to heavy losses and seeks the full occupation of Ukraine. The President emphasized the importance of security guarantees before diplomacy.
Russia shows no readiness for real compromises and tries to impose ultimatum conditions on Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AP, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, Moscow's demands for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from their own territories are related to the heavy losses of the Russian army.
The problem with the Russians is that they like to talk about compromises, but they never make them. They only speak the language of ultimatums
The President emphasized that Ukraine cannot agree to such conditions, as this would create serious threats to the state.
If we retreat, Russia will strengthen its positions and begin to prepare for further occupation. I am one hundred percent convinced that they want to completely occupy us
Zelenskyy added that to end the war, it is first necessary to stop Russia, achieve a ceasefire, and obtain reliable security guarantees, after which to move on to a diplomatic settlement.
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