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Russia shelled three universities in Ukraine: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

Three Ukrainian universities were damaged in Russian attacks. There are no injuries among students or staff.

Russia shelled three universities in Ukraine: what is known

Ukraine’s educational infrastructure has once again come under Russia’s sights. Three Ukrainian universities were damaged as a result of the shelling. Fortunately, there were no injuries among the students and employees of the institutions. This was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science, Andriy Butenko, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy did not stop terrorizing Ukrainian cities throughout the night. Educational infrastructure once again came under the sights of Russian attacks. At least three Ukrainian universities were affected by the shelling.  In Uman, two university dormitories were damaged in the overnight attacks. More than 100 windows were shattered, and the window frames were damaged. In one of the dormitories, classrooms on the ground floor were also affected. During the shelling, the students were in a shelter

 - the minister said.

He also noted that in Kremenchuk, a Russian strike damaged one of the academic buildings of Kremenchuk Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi National University. A fire broke out at the site after the strike and was subsequently extinguished.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, one of the academic buildings of the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture was damaged by a blast wave.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties among the students and employees of these educational institutions. This is yet another act of Russian terror against Ukrainian education. Schools, kindergartens, colleges, universities, and research institutions are repeatedly coming under attack. Russia is destroying places where Ukrainian children and young people are supposed to study, acquire a profession, conduct research, and build their future.

As Andriy Butenko reported, representatives of the relevant sector are in contact with the leadership of the affected institutions and are assessing the scale of the destruction. Despite the constant attacks, Ukrainian educational institutions continue to operate.

University teams are doing everything possible to preserve the educational process. I thank the rescuers, emergency services, and everyone currently working at the sites of the shelling

 - the minister emphasized.

We would like to remind you

A Russian drone strike damaged approximately 40% of the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv. The structure is planned to be mothballed before the cold weather to prevent further destruction.

Alla Kiosak

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