Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

A network for recruiting local residents for sabotage and destabilization operations in the interests of the Russian Federation has been discovered in a number of Eastern European countries. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

Recruiters offered citizens of Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, and a number of other countries "easy money" in the amount of $300-500 and a paid two-week trip with active recreation.

But in reality, these people ended up in training camps where they were taught how to operate drones, use incendiary devices, and counter police during protests. The instructors are people associated with the private military company "Wagner."

After training, the recruited citizens go to European countries to carry out "hybrid attacks." As noted by the CPD, the involvement of "Wagner" instructors in such training indicates the Russians' intention to use the combat experience of mercenaries to export violence abroad.

This approach allows Moscow to minimize the risks of exposure and expands opportunities for sabotage - stated in the post of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported that the Kremlin has developed a mechanism for the forced recruitment of foreigners into the Russian army, creating conditions for them in which the only way out is to sign a contract.