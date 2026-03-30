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Russia recruits and loses about 30-40 thousand servicemen monthly - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Russia replenishes its army with contract soldiers thanks to payments that cover monthly losses. This balance allows the war to continue without general mobilization.

Russia recruits and loses about 30-40 thousand servicemen monthly - HUR

Russia is preparing for a full-scale general mobilization, as the occupying army is replenished at the expense of contract volunteers who count on financial incentives. The army of the aggressor state recruits and loses about 30-40 thousand servicemen monthly. Andriy Cherniak, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told "Radio Svoboda" about this, UNN writes.

Details

The Russian authorities are actively stimulating the signing of contracts with financial payments, which differ depending on the region. In some cases, local officials even compete with each other.

Governors of certain regions boast to each other about who can pay more, who can give more to the conscript

- explained the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Ukrainian intelligence estimates, the monthly losses of the Russian army amount to approximately 30-40 thousand people - on par with the number of recruits.

According to him, such a balance in the near future allows Russia to continue aggression without the need to declare general mobilization. At the same time, under such conditions, the enemy cannot count on making strategic breakthroughs at the front.

That is, to say that something will change and the mobilization resource will become smaller, or people will stop going to the armed forces, knowing Russia's policy, knowing the psychology of Russians, we, unfortunately, cannot assert this. Because they will create, the authorities will create such conditions that people will still have nothing left but to go and sign a contract

- summarized Andriy Cherniak.

Currently, military intelligence does not see any prerequisites for a decrease in Russia's mobilization resource in the near future.

Russian wounded are dying en masse without evacuation in the Kostiantynivka direction – ATESH30.03.26, 07:49 • 4178 views

Olga Rozgon

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The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine