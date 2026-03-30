The partisan movement "ATESH" reported a critical situation in Russian units in the Kostiantynivka direction. According to their data, wounded Russian soldiers are often left at advanced positions for two to three days, and sometimes longer, without evacuation after assaults. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This, as the movement claims, was reported by their agent from the 255th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian army.

According to "ATESH", there is a catastrophic shortage of medical teams in Russian units, and those that remain physically do not have time to pick up all the wounded.

The guys are left lying for three days – the movement quotes its agent.

Occupiers in Luhansk region are massively handing out summonses to men at checkpoints - partisans

They also claim that commanders regularly submit requests for medical service reinforcement, but do not receive a response for months.

"ATESH" states that some Russian servicemen die not from combat injuries themselves, but because help arrives too late or does not arrive at all.

According to the partisans, the information received has already been passed on to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russian officers are massively writing off and selling weapons in the Zaporizhzhia direction - ATESH