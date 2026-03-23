Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President

Russia plans to further deploy long-range drone ground control stations both in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and four stations in Belarus. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Oleh Ivashchenko, UNN reports.

We have clear information that Russia plans to further deploy long-range drone ground control stations both in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and four stations in Belarus. We will react accordingly. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State instructed Ivashchenko to inform partners and media representatives about the data that "we can make public."

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