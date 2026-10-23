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Russia may be preparing provocations in Europe to discredit Ukraine — the HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The HUR said that Moscow may be preparing sabotage operations in Central and Eastern Europe while blaming Ukraine. Infrastructure facilities could be targeted.

Russia may be preparing provocations in Europe to discredit Ukraine — the HUR

Moscow may organize acts of sabotage in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, particularly in the Baltic region, and will try to pin the blame for them on Ukraine. This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

False flag operation - Moscow is preparing new provocations to destabilize Europe. The aggressor state Russia is stepping up its hybrid destabilization strategy toward the European Union with the aim of reducing or eliminating external support for Ukraine by discrediting the Defense Forces of our country, as well as intimidating European governments and societies

- the post says.

According to assessments by Ukraine’s military intelligence, this may involve carrying out provocative acts of sabotage in Central and Eastern Europe, particularly in the Baltic states.

Various scenarios feature in Moscow’s plans — in particular, conducting "false flag operations" followed by blaming Ukraine through Russian propaganda channels and international platforms accessible to the Kremlin

 - the post says.

According to the HUR, potential sites for provocations may include critical infrastructure facilities.

The border areas with Russia, the Kaliningrad exclave, regions in EU member states with a "Russian-speaking population," and facilities controlled by the Kremlin, including a network of Russian Orthodox Church sites and historical places associated with Russia. It will be recalled that in early October 2026, the HUR reported that Russian special services had been ordered to increase their activity in the territory of the EU and NATO — Ukraine warned its partners about the relevant threats

- the post says.

It will be recalled

Romanian President Nicușor Dan stated that Moscow is not ready for peace and is provoking Europe. NATO is strengthening protection against drones, cyberattacks, and disinformation.

Alla Kiosak

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