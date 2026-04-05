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Russia launched 93 drones at Ukraine, 17 hits recorded - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4856 views

Air defense forces shot down 76 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types. 17 hits by attack drones and falling debris were recorded in three different locations.

Russia launched 93 drones at Ukraine, 17 hits recorded - Air Force

On the night of April 5, Russians attacked Ukraine with 93 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea. About 60 of the launched UAVs were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 76 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 17 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 3 locations.

- the report says.

Recall

Over the past day, Russians lost another 1,180 servicemen, 61 artillery systems, and 2,427 operational-tactical level drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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