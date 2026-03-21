Russia launched 154 drones at Ukraine on the night of March 21 - Ukrainian Air Force

On the night of March 21, Russians attacked Ukraine with 154 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs. Drones were launched from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, 148 enemy UAVs have been shot down/suppressed by air defense.

Five attack UAVs hit four locations, and downed (debris) UAVs fell at seven locations.

Recall

Over the past day, 61 combat engagements took place at the front. On March 20, the enemy launched 82 air strikes and dropped 263 guided aerial bombs.