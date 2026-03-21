Russia is increasing the scale of AI-powered attacks

The European External Action Service recorded 540 cases of information manipulation in 2025, 147 of which involved artificial intelligence, three times more than last year. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine was the main target of the attacks (112 incidents). France, Moldova, Germany, the USA, and other countries were also targeted.

Approximately 30% of the recorded interventions are attributed to Russia. At the same time, a significant part of the sources remains unidentified. However, the authors of the report note that a substantial part of this "gray area" may be related precisely to Russian influence networks. - indicated in the CCD.

The report emphasizes that "Russian actors have fully mastered AI tools," which allows them to create content faster, scale campaigns, and reach a wider audience at lower costs. It is expected that the scale of such operations will increase in 2026.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, information manipulation has become one of the key tools of Russia's hybrid war against Ukraine. According to EU estimates, Russia spends billions of euros on such operations and remains the largest source of disinformation campaigns in the world," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

In the German-language segment of TikTok, an anti-Ukrainian information operation using AI-generated content is being recorded.

Russia uses AI technologies for information attacks against the United States