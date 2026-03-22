Russia increased crude oil sales to fund its war - Zelenskyy

Over the past week, Russia launched massive attacks on Ukraine, using hundreds of drones and aerial bombs, as well as two missiles. In addition, Russia increased its oil revenues. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Over the past week, Russia launched almost 1,550 attack drones, over 1,260 guided aerial bombs, and two missiles at Ukraine. During the same week, due to sanctions relief, Russia increased its crude oil sales to fund its war. - Zelenskyy emphasizes.

The President also noted that these revenues give Russia a sense of impunity and the ability to continue the war, adding that this is why pressure must continue, and sanctions must work.

Russia's shadow fleet should not feel safe in European or any other waters. Tankers working for the war budget can and should be stopped and blocked, not just released. I thank every leader who makes appropriate decisions. This is what brings a dignified peace. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

On the night of March 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 139 attack drones of various types. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 127 of them, but hits were also recorded.