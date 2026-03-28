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Russia has been massively attacking gas production facilities in Poltava region for the third day, an employee died - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

The enemy attacked three Naftogaz enterprises with drones, as a result of which a 55-year-old employee died. Equipment operation has been stopped to eliminate the consequences.

Russia has been massively attacking gas production facilities in Poltava region for the third day, an employee died - Naftogaz

For the third consecutive day, attacks on Naftogaz's gas production facilities in Poltava region continue, with one employee killed, Naftogaz Group reported, UNN writes.

For the third consecutive day, Russian troops have been massively attacking Naftogaz Group's gas production assets in Poltava region. During the night and morning, the enemy struck three production enterprises with drones.

- Naftogaz reported.

Enemy attacked Poltava region for the second night in a row, there is a casualty28.03.26, 09:15 • 2384 views

"Unfortunately, during one of the attacks, the Russians killed our colleague - 55-year-old Roman Chmykhun, an operator of technological installations. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire team. This is already the second painful loss for us this week alone," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

All relevant services are working at the site, as indicated.

"The operation of the attacked equipment has been stopped, and the consequences are being eliminated," Naftogaz stated.

Russia attacked gas production infrastructure in Poltava region - Naftogaz27.03.26, 11:34 • 3484 views

Julia Shramko

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