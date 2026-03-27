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Russia attacked gas production infrastructure in Poltava region - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

Enemy shelling damaged infrastructure and caused a fire. The facility's operation has been suspended, and specialists are eliminating the consequences of the hits.

Russia attacked gas production infrastructure in Poltava region - Naftogaz

Russia has again attacked gas production infrastructure in Poltava region, Naftogaz Group reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Throughout yesterday and this night, Russian troops attacked a Naftogaz Group facility in Poltava region, which provides gas production," Naftogaz reported.

As noted, infrastructure damage was recorded as a result of the shelling.

"Russians do not stop attacks on oil and gas infrastructure. Throughout yesterday and this night, they shelled a Naftogaz Group facility that provides gas production in Poltava region. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out. The equipment suffered significant damage, and the facility's operation has been stopped," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

As reported by Naftogaz, "specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences."

Since the beginning of this year alone, Russia has attacked Naftogaz Group's infrastructure about 40 times, Koretsky noted.

Russian attack on enterprise in Poltava region leaves thousands without gas27.03.26, 09:29 • 2916 views

Julia Shramko

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