Russian attack on enterprise in Poltava region leaves thousands without gas

In Poltava region, Russian troops attacked an industrial enterprise, there are gas supply disruptions, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy once again attacked one of the industrial enterprises in Poltava district. Due to damage to technological equipment, 5040 subscribers were left without gas supply. - Dyakivnych wrote.

According to him, "all services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack."

There was no information about injured or dead, he added.

Overnight, 93 out of 102 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine