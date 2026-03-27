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Overnight, 93 out of 102 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

Defense forces destroyed 93 enemy UAVs of various types during the night attack. Nine hits were recorded at eight locations, and debris fell in four places.

Overnight, 93 out of 102 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 102 drones at Ukraine overnight, 93 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 27 (from 18:00 on March 26), the enemy attacked with 102 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 93 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 9 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 4 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Occupiers lost 1,000 soldiers and 2,222 drones in one day27.03.26, 07:44 • 3954 views

Julia Shramko

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