On March 26, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers and 2,222 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.03.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1293170 (+1000) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11808 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 24287 (+9)

artillery systems ‒ 38863 (+68)

MLRS ‒ 1700 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1337 (0)

aircraft ‒ 435 (0)

helicopters ‒ 350 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 200611 (+2222)

cruise missiles ‒ 4491 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 33 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 85569 (+217)

special equipment ‒ 4100 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but only without ultimatums, while Russia is trying to use dialogue to impose its terms, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tens of thousands of people every month - Zelenskyy announced Russia's losses in the war with Ukraine