Tens of thousands of people every month - Zelenskyy announced Russia's losses in the war with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is suffering significant losses at the front, losing 30-35 thousand soldiers monthly. The head of state said this in an interview with Le Monde, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia is not managing to mobilize, contract, or properly train new people.

Zelenskyy emphasized that historically, Russians lose, and the current level of losses is very high for them: Russia loses 30-35 thousand people every month.

At the same time, the president noted that he cannot say whether the Kremlin will dare to undertake a large-scale mobilization. He remarked that so far, Russian authorities have avoided such steps and have primarily relied on signing contracts for large sums of money.

Separately, the head of state explained why Ukraine reacts sharply to the possible weakening of sanctions against Russia. According to him, this primarily concerns financial resources, which directly affect Russia's ability to continue the war.

Money is not just tanks. No one fights with tanks anymore. Money is drones. Money is people. People are contracts. And if they don't have money for contracts, their forces decrease - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, on March 25, the enemy lost 49 artillery systems and 201 units of automotive equipment. In addition, the General Staff reported the elimination of 1210 occupiers and the destruction of 2038 UAVs.