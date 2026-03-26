Tens of thousands of people every month - Zelenskyy announced Russia's losses in the war with Ukraine

$43.870.0550.850.04
ukenru
09:53 AM • 6822 views
Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP
March 25, 06:28 PM • 24139 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 48732 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 80744 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 86596 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
March 25, 10:45 AM • 62077 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 63543 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Exclusive
March 24, 06:26 PM • 77287 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
March 24, 05:38 PM • 62909 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
March 24, 04:18 PM • 57895 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3.6m/s
42%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yale University: Gazprom and Rosneft funded the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to RussiaMarch 26, 02:14 AM • 20721 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow and an oil refinery near St. Petersburg: first detailsMarch 26, 02:57 AM • 13596 views
Refused a role in Netflix - Kateryna Bilyk explained her principled stanceMarch 26, 03:30 AM • 10292 views
"Peace in Europe requires justice": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the EU's accession to the founders of the special tribunal on Russia's aggression against UkraineMarch 26, 04:02 AM • 11858 views
Mass disappearance of underage girls in Crimea: CNS records new casesMarch 26, 05:15 AM • 4414 views
Publications
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 1410 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?March 25, 01:57 PM • 80744 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 86596 views
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitionsPhotoMarch 25, 12:01 PM • 52388 views
In the shadow of a conflict of interest: the competition for the head of the State Customs Service is coming to an end, the final decision rests with the Minister of FinanceMarch 25, 11:24 AM • 57280 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Jerome Powell
Olha Stefanishyna
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro (city)
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 1410 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 30771 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 67128 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 42861 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 71949 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film

Tens of thousands of people every month - Zelenskyy announced Russia's losses in the war with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Russia loses 30 to 35 thousand soldiers every month and does not have time to train them. The lack of money for contracts directly reduces the combat capability of the occupation forces.

Tens of thousands of people every month - Zelenskyy announced Russia's losses in the war with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is suffering significant losses at the front, losing 30-35 thousand soldiers monthly. The head of state said this in an interview with Le Monde, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia is not managing to mobilize, contract, or properly train new people.

Zelenskyy emphasized that historically, Russians lose, and the current level of losses is very high for them: Russia loses 30-35 thousand people every month.

At the same time, the president noted that he cannot say whether the Kremlin will dare to undertake a large-scale mobilization. He remarked that so far, Russian authorities have avoided such steps and have primarily relied on signing contracts for large sums of money.

Separately, the head of state explained why Ukraine reacts sharply to the possible weakening of sanctions against Russia. According to him, this primarily concerns financial resources, which directly affect Russia's ability to continue the war.

Money is not just tanks. No one fights with tanks anymore. Money is drones. Money is people. People are contracts. And if they don't have money for contracts, their forces decrease

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, on March 25, the enemy lost 49 artillery systems and 201 units of automotive equipment. In addition, the General Staff reported the elimination of 1210 occupiers and the destruction of 2038 UAVs.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Technology
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine