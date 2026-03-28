Enemy attacked Poltava region for the second night in a row, there is a casualty

Poltava district in Poltava region is under attack by the Russian Federation for the second night in a row, there are hits on industrial facilities, one person is known to have died, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, announced on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

During the night, enemy UAVs attacked Poltava region. Hits were recorded on a residential building and industrial facilities in Poltava district. Unfortunately, one person died. - wrote Dyakivnych.

Addition

Earlier, the enemy also hit an industrial facility in Poltava district, damaging equipment and causing gas supply disruptions. Naftogaz reported that Russia attacked gas production infrastructure in Poltava region.