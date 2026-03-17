Russia gained experience in 4 years of war, dangerous for the rest of the world - Zelenskyy

In the four years since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has gained significant experience: knowledge of the battlefield, new technologies, experience in prolonged ground warfare, and a military-industrial base. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with i24NEWS and the Jerusalem Post, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state emphasized that he had always stressed that this would have an impact on other regions: Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and so on.

Because Russia has interests in the Middle East. It was an ally of the former Syrian regime and remains an ally of the current Iranian regime. They have common interests with North Korea - they are allies. They have interests in Europe, including undermining the unity of the European Union. - Zelenskyy stated.

He added: even while under attack, the Iranian regime strikes back.

Middle Eastern countries are not fully prepared to repel such massive attacks. This is what I am trying to convey: stopping Russia means stopping many different wars. - noted the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not afraid of Iran's threats, which are being made against the backdrop of Tehran's accusations of allegedly supporting Israel.