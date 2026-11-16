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Russia did not receive seats in the governing bodies of the International Telecommunication Union — why this matters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Russia was not elected to the ITU Council or the Radio Regulations Board. Andrii Sybiha thanked the states for their principled position.

Russia did not receive seats in the governing bodies of the International Telecommunication Union — why this matters

Russia did not secure seats in the governing bodies of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) – the ITU Council and the Radio Regulations Board. The elections to the governing bodies of the International Telecommunication Union have just concluded in Doha, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Details

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha congratulated all countries elected to these bodies, including countries from our region – Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Kazakhstan. The Foreign Minister wished the newly elected members productive work and significant results in the development of the global telecommunications sector.

Sybiha also expressed gratitude to all ITU member states for their principled position and decision not to support Russia’s election to the Union’s governing bodies.

A state that grossly violates the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law, systematically destroys Ukraine’s telecommunications infrastructure, attacks critically important communications systems, and uses modern technologies to wage a war of conquest cannot claim a leading role in an international organization intended to promote the development of global connectivity, digital interaction, and international cooperation. The voting results are important evidence that the international community will not legitimize the ambitions of the aggressor state 

– the minister emphasized.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Ukraine would continue working consistently to ensure that international organizations remain platforms for responsible cooperation rather than instruments for promoting the Kremlin’s war machine.

Background

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU, from the English International Telecommunication Union) is the leading specialized agency of the United Nations in the field of information and communication technologies and telecommunications.

The ITU operates in three main areas, assigned to the respective sectors:

- the Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) coordinates a broad and continuously growing range of radiocommunication services and manages the use of the radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits at the international level;

- the Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) is responsible for developing standards for electronic communications;

- the Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D) provides assistance in developing information and communication infrastructure and services, human capacity, and new technologies.

Ukraine has been a member of the ITU since May 7, 1947. 

Antonina Tumanova

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