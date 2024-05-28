Russia deliberately captures civilian Ukrainians to create a "simultaneous release"

Russia deliberately captures civilians to use them in future prisoner exchanges. This was stated by the executive director of the Center for Civil Liberties, Oleksandra Romantsova, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"What Russia is doing to Ukrainian civilians in the occupied territories is unprecedented and not fully described in international humanitarian law," says Romantsova.

According to her, Russia is interested in capturing more civilians for "simultaneous release" from captivity.

"This is the problem with civilians, we do not capture Russian civilians in order to create a ‘simultaneous release’. That is why when we now receive some civilians as prisoners in exchanges, it is somewhat unexpected," she added.

Earlier, the Government of Ukraine adopted a resolution on the restoration of military and civilians released from captivity after their release, measures for their reintegration and post-isolation support