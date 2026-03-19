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Russia claims to have destroyed 138 drones overnight in several regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2640 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have destroyed 138 drones over Crimea and other regions. The majority of strikes were recorded over the Krasnodar Krai and its waters.

Russia claims to have destroyed 138 drones overnight in several regions

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on the night of March 19, air defense forces allegedly shot down 138 Ukrainian drones in various regions of the country and over the seas, writes UNN.

Details

According to their data, the largest number of drones was recorded over the Krasnodar Krai - 40, and also over annexed Crimea - 35. Another 28 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Stavropol Krai.

Attacks also over seas and border regions

In addition, according to the Russian Federation, 18 drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov and 7 over the Black Sea. Eight drones were also reported in the Kursk region and 2 in the Rostov region.

Thus, the attack covered several directions at once, including the southern regions and sea areas.

One dead and several injured in Sevastopol after drone attack19.03.26, 06:15 • 4002 views

The Russian side traditionally does not provide independent confirmation of these statements. At the same time, explosions and consequences of attacks, including damage to infrastructure, were reported in a number of regions.

Information on the scale of damage and the results of the strikes is being clarified.

Russian Krasnodar is again under a massive drone attack; residents report explosions19.03.26, 05:00 • 4696 views

Stepan Haftko

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