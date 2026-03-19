One dead and several injured in Sevastopol after drone attack

In annexed Sevastopol, one man was killed and two others were injured as a result of a drone attack. This was stated by the occupation authorities of the city, writes UNN.

Details

According to their data, air defense forces allegedly shot down 27 drones, but the debris caused destruction and fires in various areas.

It is reported that falling debris caused grass, a building roof, and a private house to catch fire. Residential buildings were also damaged, windows were broken, and several cars were destroyed.

Unfortunately, there are casualties – stated the "governor" appointed by Russia.

Emergency services are working on site, and the aftermath of the attack is being eliminated.

Residential buildings damaged, casualties reported in Odesa attack